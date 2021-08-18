Eskom accused of lying about load-shedding

Eskom has denied using load reduction to hide the amount of load-shedding it is implementing in South Africa.

Following similar allegations in October 2020 and June 2021, energy analyst Ted Blom has again claimed the power utility is being devious in its communication to the public around load-shedding.

Blom said he had received information that showed Eskom actually had an electricity shortage that would require stage 1 load-shedding on Tuesday 10 August, despite the utility not announcing load-shedding.

According to this information, Eskom was short of 900MW of power during peak usage on that evening.

“Because it wasn’t 1,000MW, they didn’t announce load-shedding,” he said.

Eskom hit back at the allegations and denied that there was any shortfall.

“The operating reserve, including all OCGTs, was 1355MW. There was no shortfall. Additional emergency reserves were available for other reserve categories,” the utility stated.

The tweet below from Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha shows the peak usage statistics on Tuesday, 10 August.

Evening Peak Feedback 10/08/2021, 18:29

Total demand: 32 683MW

Interruptible Load Supply: 450MW

Virtual Power Station: 72MW

Eskom OCGT’s Utilised: 12

IPP OCGT’s Utilised: 6

Renewable Gen: 843MW (Wind 598MW, CSP 245MW)@Eskom_SA Available Gen Capacity: 31 993MW@EskomSpokesper1 — SikonathiMantshantsh (@SikonathiM) August 10, 2021

Blom maintains that Eskom has understated the severity of load-shedding for many years, going back to 2001.

“Just about every night for the last two years, Eskom has been understating [the level of load-shedding],” Blom said.

He said Eskom either didn’t understand the rules or was deliberately lying to the public.

“I have evidence from suburbs that were load-shed,” Blom stated.

MyBroadband asked Blom which neighbourhoods exactly were being load-shed outside of the stated schedules.

He did not provide specific details but explained that Eskom’s load reduction practice was actually load-shedding in disguise.

“Under new management, Eskom is artificially differentiating between load-shedding and load reduction,” Blom said.

“As far as I am concerned, that is another lie, where they are surreptitiously introducing load-shedding under the banner of load reduction,” Blom said.

Eskom distinguishes between load-shedding and load reduction because the former cuts supply on a national level to prevent overloading of the entire gird, while the latter is used to lower the risk of outages in areas prone to illegal connections.

“Load reduction is an initiative aimed at protecting both the communities as well as Eskom’s assets by reducing load during peak hours in high-density residential areas, where overloading of the networks is taking place,” Eskom told MyBroadband.

“There are high levels of infrastructure losses in these areas, costing both Eskom and South Africans billions of rand to repair and resulting in customers sitting for days without electricity.”

However, Blom said the selective implementation of load reduction during peak hours did not make sense.

“Those dangerous connections are there 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reducing the power by cutting them off does not make it any safer,” Blom stated.

“They might have other reasons why they want to penalise someone and give them a hell of a hiding,”

Blom said Eskom should not “hide behind” load reduction.

“Say to people: Listen here, I think you are delinquent, and I am going to cut you off because you don’t pay, full stop.”

Eskom itself has admitted that load reduction can increase its ability to supply electricity to the whole country.

However, the company told MyBroadband its System Operator division had not noticed any significant change in the demand versus forecast due to the implementation of load reduction, claiming its impact was insignificant at a national level.