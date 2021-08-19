Load-shedding warning for South Africa

Power utility Eskom warned on Thursday evening that it could be forced to implement load-shedding at short notice should it lose further generating capacity.

Eskom appealed to the public to reduce electricity usage as the power system was under severe pressure following the loss of four generating units in the morning.

“A unit each at the Tutuka, Medupi, and Majuba power stations tripped, while a unit at Lethabo has been taken offline to repair a boiler tube leak,” Eskom stated.

“Breakdowns currently total 13,557MW while planned maintenance is 4,074MW of capacity.”

The utility said although the system was currently performing relatively well, a further loss of generation capacity would force Eskom to implement load-shedding at short notice to protect the system’s integrity.

This was most likely to happen between 18:00 and 21:00 this evening, Eskom said.

Eskom said it was working to return as many of the offline units as possible, starting tonight.

It noted that it had not implemented load-shedding since 22 July 2021 due to some improvement in the performance of the generation fleet.

Since that time, however, the utility has lost approximately 700MW of generating capacity due to an explosion at Unit 4 at the Medupi power station.

