South Africa’s energy regulator gets new CEO

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has announced energy minister Gwede Mantashe has appointed Nomalanga Petronella Sithole as Nersa’s new chief executive officer and full-time regulator member for five years, effective from 25 August 2021.

Sithole has 24 years of experience in energy regulation.

She was employed by the former National Electricity Regulator that regulated the electricity industry until 2005 before being transformed into the National Energy Regulator of South Africa that regulates the electricity, piped-gas and petroleum pipelines industries.

Nersa part-time regulator member, Fungai Sibanda, congratulated Sithole on her appointment.

“Advocate Sithole’s immense experience in energy regulation will greatly contribute towards the execution of Nersa’s mandate to ensure the sustainable development of the energy sector by balancing the economic interests of all stakeholders, and to ensure the sustainable socio-economic development of South Africa,” Sibanda said.

Sithole has held various positions at both Nersa and its predecessor, including board secretary, legal advisor, head of licensing and legal Services, head of the board secretariat, legal counsel, executive manager of support services, and executive manager of corporate services.

Additionally, she represents Nersa on some energy structures within the South African Development Community (SADC) region and on the continent.

Sithole holds B Proc and LLB degrees and a diploma in Company Direction.