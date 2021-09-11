Fire breaks out at Eskom power station

A fire broke out at one of Eskom’s largest power plants, Kendal Power Station, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The national power utility explained in a tweet that one of Kendal Power Station’s generator transformers had failed in Unit 1.

“Upon initial investigation, it was determined that the generator transformer had caught fire,” said Eskom.

“The fire damaged the cables to the main cooling water system on the west side of the power station.”

As a result of this fire, the power station’s second and third units experienced loss of vacuum, which meant they had to be shut down under controlled conditions.

All employees who were on site at the time of the fire were evacuated safely without sustaining any injuries.

“Further investigations will be conducted to determine the root cause of the generator transformer fire,” said Eskom.

Kendal Power Station’s Unit 1 will return to service during the course of the coming week, and Eskom said it will keep the public informed on further developments regarding this power station – including how the fire will affect the national electricity grid.