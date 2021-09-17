Tesla electric car chargers launched in South Africa

Tesla’s home charging solution for electric vehicles — the Tesla Wall Connector — is now available in South Africa.

The Tesla Wall Connector will be sold by sustainable technology company Rubicon Group, which currently also distributes Tesla’s Powerwall in the country.

The home charger lets users plug their electric vehicle in to charge to full overnight.

Tesla says the Wall Connector is the most convenient charging solution for houses, apartments, hospitality properties and workplaces.

It can add up to 71km of range per hour of charging, offers multiple power settings, [up to] 7.3m length for its charging cable, and has a versatile indoor and outdoor design.

The charger supports power-share to maximise existing electrical capacity, allowing it to automatically distribute power to charge multiple cars simultaneously.

In addition to the Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y, the Tesla Wall Connector is compatible with several electric vehicles currently sold in South Africa.

Tesla explains the Wall Connector can adapt to most home electrical systems, with customisable power levels on a range of circuit breakers.

This versatility allows installation in most homes, apartments, condos and workplaces.

In short, the Wall Connector offers the following features:

Up to 71km of range per hour of charge for new vehicles.

Type-2 handle

Maximum 32 amp output

Support for 400V three-phase Wye, 230V three-phase Delta and 230V single-phase wye grid types

Supports TT, TN and IT grid types

Built-in RCD Type A+DC 6mA protection

Wi-Fi connectivity (2.4 GHz 802.11 b/g/n)

Power-sharing (up to four Wall Connectors)

Up to 7.3m cable length (2.6m standard)

Approved for indoor and outdoor installation (IP55)

Tempered white glass faceplate

Rubicon told MyBroadband the Tesla Wall Connector will be priced at R10,925 in South Africa.

Stock has already arrived in the country and will be available to buy online from next week.