Major water problems in Johannesburg and Pretoria

Rand Water warns residents of several metropolitan municipalities that it may severely reduce their water supply following an outage at Eskom’s Snowden high voltage sub-station.

The water utility said that its Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Works was severely affected by the power supply interruption.

“Transmission lines at Snowden were affected by a veld fire that occurred on Sunday, 26 September 2021 at around 16h30,” Rand Water said.

“Eskom is currently working on restoring power but cannot provide an estimated return to service.”

The power outage has resulted in Rand Water losing 60% of its production capacity at the Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Works.

It said that the power loss is affecting four of its major systems: Eikenhof, Mapleton, Zwartkopjes and Palmiet.

Rand Water said that water supply to the following municipal customers would be affected:

City of Ekurhuleni

Johannesburg Water

City of Tshwane

Mogale City Local Municipality

Rustenburg Local Municipality

Westrand Local Municipality

“The supply of water will be severely reduced as a result of this power loss,” the utility warned.

“Rand Water would like to urge consumers to conserve water as it is not known how long this Eskom crisis will last.”

This latest outage follows weeks of water outages in parts of Johannesburg and Midrand.

Johannesburg residents served by the South Hills water tower complained that they were without water for nine days in July, and that it happened again at the end of August.

The areas affected include South Hills, Linmeyer, Risana, Tulisa Park, parts of Oakdene, and parts of Rosettenville Extension.

Rand Water said that the water supply disruption was also caused by a power outage to the Zuikerbosch purification works on 26 August.

Klipfontein View in Midrand was also without water at the end of August for almost two weeks.

Rand Water eventually explained that the issue was caused by valves that had broken down.