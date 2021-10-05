Joburg’s big Soweto electricity plans

Johannesburg’s new mayor Mpho Moerane says they want to take over electricity provisioning in Soweto and other townships, but this is easier said than done.

The Soweto electricity crisis has become a political hot potato for the ruling ANC who is facing a backlash from residents about the issue.

President Cyril Ramaphosa faced protests during a recent ANC campaign in Soweto, where people complained about regular electricity outages.

Following these protests, Ramaphosa promised Soweto residents their electricity issues would soon be resolved.

Moerane has also entered the debate, saying they believe it is critical as the city is to address the electricity challenges people in Soweto are facing.

They are also planning to improve the electricity supply in Orange Farm, Diepsloot, Finetown, and Ivory Park.

“We have entered into negotiations with Eskom to take over those areas. We are about to sign a memorandum of understanding for that takeover,” Moerane said.

Elaborating on these plans, Moerane told ENCA the discussions with Eskom started last year.

These discussions involved minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, the late Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo, Moerane, and some councillors.

Moerane said the problems started when Johannesburg councillors started to be attacked in townships because of a lack of service delivery by Eskom.

“Transformers were burning. Mini substations were burning. Residents turned violent and attacked our councillors,” he said.

The main purpose of the discussions was to ask Eskom to come on board and give the services required to Soweto residents.

Moerane said the Eskom board approved the transfer of services in Soweto, Orange Farm, Diepsloot, Finetown, and Ivory Park to the City of Johannesburg.

“Obviously, taking over these areas is not something that will happen overnight, but we want to start with the process earnestly.”

Moerane said the memorandum of understanding is a guiding document between City Power and Eskom to transfer the network and customers to City Power.

“I am told the memorandum of understanding is ready and needs to be signed,” he said, adding that it will help the city to deal with the Soweto electricity crisis.

Eskom, however, highlighted that only exploratory discussions have taken place and that a lot must happen before any transfer.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha told MyBroadband the City of Johannesburg had approached Eskom on this issue.

“Exploratory discussions between the parties are ongoing. At an appropriate time, and as discussions advance, Eskom will ensure that all relevant stakeholders are engaged and form part of the process,” he said.

Mantshantsha highlighted that any eventual handover of, or changes, in the distribution licence would also require numerous regulatory approvals.

These approvals include the National Energy Regulator of South Africa and National Treasury, amongst others.

