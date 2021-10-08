Bad news about Eskom load-shedding

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load-shedding will be extended, running the whole week from 21:00 on Friday until 05:00 on Thursday morning.

In response to questions, the utility clarified that the load-shedding will be continuous from tonight until Thursday.

This is to continue replenishing emergency generation reserves and address additional risks, the power utility stated.

“During this time Eskom will be working hard to return a number of generating units to service and we urge the public to continue using electricity sparingly,” Eskom stated.

“Total breakdowns amount to 14,760MW while planned maintenance is 5,277MW of capacity.”

Eskom said that while it is recovering four units at Tutuka which had experienced conveyor belt failures, its power generation fleet suffered a cluster of boiler tube leaks within a period.

“Emergency reserves have been further depleted today due to breakdowns of a generating unit each at Kusile, Komati and Hendrina power stations,” Eskom said.

It said that the return of a generating unit at Majuba power station provided some relief, but this was insufficient to curb the extensive use of emergency reserves.