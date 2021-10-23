Eskom load-shedding for the rest of the weekend

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented at 21:00 tonight until 05:00 on Monday, Eskom has announced.

The power utility says that the load-shedding is to replenish emergency generation reserves for the week ahead.

“This load-shedding has been caused by breakdowns, numerous trips at various power stations, as well as delays in returning units to service,” Eskom stated.

“This has required us to rely heavily on emergency generation reserves, which are now at very low levels.”

To ensure adequate reserves for the week ahead, Eskom said that it is necessary to preserve the remaining emergency reserves and to replenish as much as possible before Monday.

“Over the past week there have been multiple breakdowns and trips, including those at Tutuka, Kriel, Hendrina, Kusile, Arnot and Kendal power stations,” said Eskom.

“While some of these units have already returned to service, this has required us to utilise extensive emergency generation reserves to supplement capacity during the week. These now need to be replenished in order to increase available capacity for the week ahead.”

Total breakdowns currently amount to 15,627MW, while planned maintenance is 4,954MW of capacity.

Eskom apologised for the inconvenience caused and requested that the public reduce electricity usage to help the power utility through the constraints.

#POWERALERT 1 Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 21:00 tonight until 05:00 on Monday in order to replenish emergency generation reserves for the week ahead pic.twitter.com/A4GcceBSTY — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 23, 2021

