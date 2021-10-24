Load-shedding to continue on Monday and Tuesday

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load-shedding will be suspended at 05:00 on Monday morning, but will return from 21:00 – 05:00 on the nights of Monday and Tuesday.

This is because, while Eskom has made some progress in replenishing emergency generation reserves, it lost Koeberg Unit 1 this morning.

Eskom attributed this issue to “a fault on a feedwater pump which is on the secondary plant.”

It emphasized that there are no nuclear safety concerns on the reactor side of the plant, and it is therefore ready to be restarted once the pump fault has been resolved.

“We anticipate the need to utilise emergency reserves extensively during the next few days to avoid load-shedding,” said Eskom in a statement.

“In order to achieve this, Stage 2 loadshedding will be required during Monday and Tuesday nights in order to replenish the emergency reserves for the following day.”

Eskom said that total breakdowns currently amount to 15,813MW, while planned maintenance is 4,967 of capacity.

“Eskom would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the implementation of loadshedding, and requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity in order to help us through the constraints,” it said.