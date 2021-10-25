Eskom’s big load-shedding lie

South Africans had to endure the worst ever load-shedding during an October period despite Eskom’s promises that load-shedding would significantly improve from September.

For the past year, Eskom asked South Africans to bear with them while they implement load-shedding to perform maintenance and improve the reliability of its generation fleet.

Eskom told the country regular blackouts were needed to perform reliability maintenance which will show results from September.

Although Eskom did not promise the end of load-shedding, it said there will be a significant reduction.

What happened in October was the inverse. So far, South African households and businesses were hit by 11 days of load-shedding.

It is by far the highest number of load-shedding days in an October period that the country has ever experienced.

In fact, load-shedding only occurred twice before in October — 2007 (4 days) and 2019 (4 days).

It has also emerged that the situation at Eskom remains dire, with the power utility warning that South Africa may face 94 days of load-shedding before the end of March 2022.

This is a far cry from the rosy outlook which Eskom promised from September 2020.

The chart below shows the days with load-shedding in October from 2007 to 2021.

Eskom update

In its state of the system briefing on Monday, Eskom shared information about the power grid, load-shedding, and related issues. The full statement is provided below.