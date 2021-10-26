Eskom extends blackouts to whole-day load-shedding

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 09:00 on Tuesday until 05:00 on Saturday.

This comes after the power utility had to reschedule load-shedding last night at short notice to begin earlier.

“While Eskom teams have successfully returned a unit each at the Kusile, Matimba and Amot power stations during the early hours of this morning, further delays in returning other units to service have exacerbated the capacity constraints, hampering the ability to replenish the emergency generation reserves,” Eskom stated.

Eskom said it anticipates returning Koeberg Unit 1 to service during the weekend.

It also expects to return five other units to service during the week.

“However, there are number of generation units running with risk of failure that cannot be attended to at the moment due to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom said.

Total breakdowns currently amount to 13,333MW while planned maintenance is 5,548MW of capacity.

“Eskom would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the implementation of load-shedding, and requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity in order to help us through the constraints.”