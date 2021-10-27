Eskom load-shedding hits Stage 4

Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 4 load-shedding from 12:00 on Wednesday, 27 October until 05:00 on Friday, 29 October.

After that, Stage 2 load-shedding will continue until 05:00 on Saturday.

The power utility said that this is due to a further shortage of generation capacity.

“Over the past 24 hours, a unit each at Medupi, Kusile and Mata power stations tripped while a unit each at Lethabo and Arnot power stations were forced to shut down,” Eskom stated.

“This constrained the power system further requiring extensive use of emergency reserves and therefore, hampering the recovery of these reserves.”

Eskom said some generating units have returned to service, and it anticipates another two units returning to service during the day.

In addition, Koeberg Unit 1 is expected to return to service today and begin ramping up to full output within 48 hours.

Total breakdowns currently amount to 14,957MW, while planned maintenance is 5,301MW of capacity.

“We remind customers that load-shedding is implemented as a last resort to maintain the stability of the power system regardless of the stage of load-shedding,” Eskom said.

Eskom assured that the implementation of Stage 4 load-shedding is no cause for alarm, as its power system remains effectively controlled.

The power utility apologised for the inconvenience caused by the implementation of load-shedding and requested the public to reduce electricity usage to help the utility through its current constraints.