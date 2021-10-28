Eskom Stage 3 load-shedding announced

Eskom says that load-shedding will be reduced to stage 3 from 21:00 on Thursday until 05:00 on Friday.

After that, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until 05:00 on Saturday.

The power utility announced earlier this week that it would need to implement stage 4 load-shedding until 05:00 on Friday.

However, it informed public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan yesterday that it would be able to downgrade load-shedding to stage 3 on Thursday.

“Over the past 24 hours a unit each at the Koeberg, Medupi, Kriel, Duvha, Kusile and Tutuka power stations returned to service, helping to ease the current capacity constraints,” Eskom stated.

“Unfortunately, during this time, a unit each at Majuba and Arnot power stations tripped while a single unit at Matla was forced to shut down.”

Eskom said that while the units returning to service allowed space to reduce the utilisation of emergency generation reserves, it is insufficient to end the current load-shedding.

“The next two days will be used to further improve the emergency reserves in preparation for the week ahead,” Eskom said.

“Total breakdowns currently amount to 14,161 MW while planned maintenance is 5,449MW of capacity.”

Eskom said that load-shedding is implemented as a last resort to maintain the stability of the power system, regardless of the stage of load-shedding.

“Eskom would like to assure the public that there is very low probability of a system collapse, and therefore, no cause for alarm.”

The power utility requested the public to continue reducing electricity usage.

