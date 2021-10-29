Early relief from long weekend load-shedding

Eskom will suspend load-shedding at 20:00 on Friday, nine hours earlier than it originally planned.

The utility said this was due to generation capacity sufficiently recovering and anticipated demand dropping for the long weekend.

“Over the past 24 hours, Eskom teams have returned three generation units to service,” Eskom said.

“This, together with the expected long weekend demand, has sufficiently reduced the constraints on the system, allowing Eskom to suspend load-shedding.”

Eskom said a unit each at the Majuba, Arnot and Tutuka power stations were returned to service, allowing further replenishment of emergency generation reserves to acceptable levels.

“Total breakdowns currently amount to 14,618MW, while planned maintenance is at 4,855MW of capacity,” Eskom said.

The utility reiterated that load-shedding was implemented as a last resort to maintain the stability of the power system.

It apologised for the inconvenience this week’s load-shedding had caused to the education sector in particular, as matrics have been writing exams.

The utility requested that the public continued using electricity sparingly, and that it would communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system.