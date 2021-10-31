Farmers fight ANC government takeover of private power network

A group of Free State farmers is fighting to keep the electricity distribution in their area out of the hands of dysfunctional municipalities.

Sunday newspaper Rapport has reported the Damplaas Kragbron utility in Petrus Steyn is opposing a court case by the South African Local Government Association (Salga), who wants a declaration that municipalities should have the sole right to distribute electricity.

Damplaas has been providing power to the districts of Bethlehem, Heilbron, Lindley, and Reitz since 1980, with customers including potato and wheat farmers, two grain silos, a fertilizer factory, and a large temperature-controlled chicken farm.

All four towns are in ANC-controlled municipalities — Bethlehem in Dihlabeng, Heilbron in Ngwathe, and Lindley and Reitz in Nketoana.

The private power company purchases the electricity in bulk from Eskom and resells it for a small additional fee.

Damplaas Kragbron’s tariffs are currently 13% lower than Eskom charges direct customers and about 20% cheaper than the Nketoana municipality.

That is possible thanks to its own distribution network of 320km of power lines and 175 transformers, which was established through contributions from farmers.

Should Salga’s application be successful, it could mean Damplaas users will have to buy electricity through municipalities and then rely on their teams to attend to maintenance and repairs.

It remains to be seen if a court would view Salga’s case favourably given the dismal state of South Africa’s municipalities.

Earlier this year, the auditor-general revealed that over a quarter of municipalities faced significant doubts about their ability to continue as a going concern based on their 2019/2020 financial reports.

The gross mismanagement and looting of funds regularly spill over into poor service delivery.

Clover blamed the closure of the country’s biggest cheese factory in Lichtenburg on the Disobotla municipality’s continued inability to address water and power outages.

In other dysfunctional municipalities, it has become so bad that private citizens have started taking matters into their own hands.

Koster and Swartruggens residents briefly took control of the municipality’s waterworks plants after the court found it failed to maintain and repair its infrastructure, which led to cuts in water supply and sewage flowing into rivers.

Private companies have also taken to filling potholes in municipalities where roadworks appear to be non-existent.

It’s also unclear what bearing Salga’s case would have on other companies that buy electricity directly from Eskom and supply it to their customers to avoid municipal fees and get service support from the utility itself.

