Legal threat to fight Eskom load-shedding in Joburg

Johannesburg’s City Power has threatened legal action against Eskom over its power purchase agreement with Kelvin power station for extra capacity to offset two stages of load-shedding, the Sunday Times reported.

If approved by Eskom, the deal will allow the City of Gold to spare residents from Stage 1 and Stage 2 load-shedding, and reduce the impact of higher levels of rotational power cuts.

According to the report, City Power has expressed its disappointment at Eskom for overlooking its “efforts and contribution to alleviate the constraints on the national grid”.

Nancy Maluleke, the acting CEO at City Power, said that Eskom’s failure to provide City of Johannesburg customers with any form of load-shedding exemption amounts to the “unfair and unequal treatment” of the City’s customers.

Maluleke communicated this in a letter to Eskom general manager Des Govender.

The letter comes after the two power companies released a joint statement on Monday, 25 October saying that City Power would follow Eskom’s instruction to implement load-shedding on the residents of Johannesburg.

The statement also indicated that teams from Eskom and City Power first had to look into the technical aspects of the power station and verify whether Kelvin could add extra capacity to the national grid.

“The teams will also explore technical possibilities that may see City of Johannesburg partially or fully shielded from load-shedding in the future,” the statement said.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, the spokesperson for Eskom, said that the teams had met on Monday to conduct the technical assessment.

He said that the privately-owned Kelvin power station “did not have the technical information that was requested by Eskom, so the technical assessment could not take place.”

City Power had initially told its customers on Sunday, 24 October, that they would be exempt from stage 1 and stage 2 load-shedding scheduled for the following week.

It explained that this was due to a power purchase agreement with Kelvin power station that would provide the utility with 220MW of extra capacity.

“We therefore believe that with this extra capacity, we will be able to cushion the residents of the City from the inconvenience of load-shedding Stage 1 and Stage 2,” City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena had said.

According to City Power, it had previously sent a request to Eskom asking to be excluded from the earlier stages of load-shedding but received no response.

After the retraction of its promise, Johannesburg residents lashed out at City Power.

Some speculated that the move to shield Johannesburg residents from load-shedding was nothing more than a politicking ploy ahead of the local government elections.

However, Mangena said this was not the case.

“Whether there are elections or not, the fact is that load-shedding is an undesirable situation that is unfairly imposed on the City of Johannesburg residents who made an effort to find and fund alternatives to Eskom, and rightfully should be excluded from load-shedding,” he said.

Now read: Eskom bills explained