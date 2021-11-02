Load-shedding warning — Breakdowns close to 16,000MW

Power utility Eskom warned it might have to implement load-shedding at short notice on Tuesday if it experiences further breakdowns of generating units at its power stations.

“While no load-shedding has been implemented at this stage, Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained,” it stated.

Eskom said load-shedding might be required at short notice, should any further generation breakdowns occur, or should some of the generating units not return to service as expected.

The utility said that total breakdowns currently amounted to 15,852MW, while planned maintenance was at 4,036MW of capacity.

“Over the past 24 hours, Eskom teams returned a generation unit each at Camden, Kendal and Medupi power stations,” the utility said.

“Over the same period two generation units; one at Arnot and another at Hendrina tripped while a unit each at Arnot and Lethabo were forced to shut down.”

Eskom encouraged South Africans to use electricity sparingly to help reduce demand.

The latest warning comes after the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) released data showing that load-shedding under Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has been the worst South Africa has ever seen.

A chart provided by principal engineer Jarrad Wright revealed that load-shedding was at its worst in 2020 and 2021, with 1,798MWh and 1,914MWh shed, respectively. De Ruyter has served as Eskom CEO since January 2020.

Despite repeated promises that the severity of load-shedding would be reduced, Eskom has had to implement more load-shedding than ever before.

The issues have been blamed on ageing power plants and new generation capacity not coming online fast enough.

Energy Thought Leader CEO Mike Rossouw has warned that Eskom is near a total collapse.

“I don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel. In fact, I see a big train coming down the tunnel at us,” Rossouw said. “We’re definitely going to have to get used to being in the dark.”