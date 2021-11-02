Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding on Tuesday evening due to a shortage of generation capacity.

This comes after an earlier warning in the morning that it might have to implement load-shedding at short notice.

The rotational blackouts will start from 16:00 on Tuesday and run until 05:00 on Wednesday, the utility said.

Load-shedding was necessitated due to a generation unit at Kusile power station tripping, while a unit each at Matimba and Arnot power stations also failed to return to service as previously anticipated.

“We are currently utilising emergency generation reserves extensively to supplement supply,” Eskom said.

The utility said total generation breakdowns amounted to 17,933MW, over 2,000MW more than earlier in the day, while planned maintenance was reduced to 3,451 MW of capacity.

Eskom warned that these constraints were expected to persist for the rest of the week, which may require the load-shedding to be extended.

“Eskom requests the public to continue using electricity sparingly and will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system,” the utility added.