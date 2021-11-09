Good news about load-shedding for rest of the week

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has provided a forecast for load-shedding for the rest of the week, claiming that around 4,000MW of generating capacity will be restored in the next few days.

De Ruyter’s feedback came in an update on the utility’s current system challenges during a virtual media briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

The CEO said that the utility expected several generating units to be returned to service in the next few days, including at its most reliable power station, Lethabo.

“We’ve already seen Lethabo Unit 1 return. That’s about 600MW [of capacity],” De Ruyter said.

“Lethabo Unit 2 is expected [to return to service] by around 06:00 tomorrow [Wednesday] morning.”

De Ruyter said another unit at the Kriel Power Station is expected to return to operation by 17:00 on Wednesday.

Medupi Unit 3, Majuba Unit 4, Duvha Unit 4, and two units at Tutuka are expected to return by the weekend.

In total, Eskom expects between 3,800MW and 4,000MW will be added back to Eskom’s generating capacity by the weekend.

These improvements will result in the following adjustments to load-shedding:

Reduction to Stage 3 from 05:00 on Wednesday, 10 November 2021

from 05:00 on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 Reduction to Stage 2 from 05:00 Friday, 12 November 2021

from 05:00 Friday, 12 November 2021 Suspension of load-shedding from 05:00 on Saturday, 13 November 2021

De Ruyter blamed Monday’s sudden shift to Stage 4 blackouts on many municipalities not complying with Eskom’s instruction to implement sufficient load-shedding.

It subsequently contacted these municipalities and saw compliance with the load-shedding requirements increase after announcing stage 4.

Now read: Eskom is falling apart