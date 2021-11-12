Increased risk of a national blackout in South Africa because of reckless and illegal behaviour

Energy expert Chris Yelland warned that reckless and illegal behaviour by Eskom’s key industrial customers and large municipalities increases the risk of a national blackout in South Africa.

South Africa’s power grid operates at a frequency of 50Hz. Keeping the power system balanced at 49.18Hz to 50.15Hz, as per international standards, is critical to keeping the grid stable.

If the frequency becomes too low or too high, it can cause Eskom’s power plants and other equipment to trip. It can, in an extreme case, cause a national blackout.

Yelland said the sudden loss of generation capacity from Cahora Bassa and a tripped unit at the Tutuka power station caused the country’s frequency to drop to 49.31Hz.

To protect the integrity of the grid, Eskom’s protection systems kicked in and automatically started two generators each at Drakensberg, Ingula, Palmiet, Acacia, and Port Rex.

This protection system forms part of several automatic interventions that kick in on the Eskom system to avoid or limit a national blackout if the manual interventions fail.

In combination with load-shedding, which is a manual intervention at balancing supply and demand to avoid a national blackout, the probability of a national blackout in South Africa is very low.

However, the possibility cannot be completely excluded, and recent behaviour by Eskom’s biggest clients increased the risk of a blackout.

“The recent failure by 45% of Eskom’s key industrial customers and 26 of the 28 larger municipalities to implement load-shedding when instructed to do so by the system operator is deeply disturbing,” Yelland said.

“This reckless and illegal behaviour results in higher levels of load-shedding to those that do comply and increases the risk of a national blackout.”

Why a blackout is disastrous

Eskom implements rotational load-shedding to manage demand and avoid a national blackout in South Africa.

Such a blackout would be no small matter, the company said, as it could take weeks to restart the grid if South Africa went completely dark.

When there is more demand for electricity on the grid than Eskom can supply, it overloads generators, transformers, cables, and switchgear.

To protect against the massive damage such an overload would cause, trip mechanisms are installed.

If there is an overload and equipment start to trip, the overall electricity supply decreases, but the demand stays the same.

This places even greater strain on the parts of the grid that are still on, causing them to overload and trip if you do not act quickly – once again reducing supply while demand remains the same.

Besides leaving the country without power, a national blackout would also leave us in a situation where Eskom would have to restart power plants without any electricity — or “black start”.

It could take two to three weeks and would be very costly to South Africa’s economy.

How a national blackout can happen

