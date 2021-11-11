Load-shedding changes for rest of the week

Eskom plans to reduce load-shedding to stage 2 from noon on Thursday and then suspend the rotational power cuts entirely from Friday at 05:00 due to a recovery in generating capacity.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter made the announcement during an online media briefing on Thursday morning.

The utility initially planned to only move to stage 2 on Friday morning at 05:00 and then cease load-shedding from 05:00 on Saturday.

That means load-shedding will be lifted 24 hours earlier than planned.

“Total breakdowns have reduced to 11,224MW while planned maintenance is 7,030MW of capacity as we continue with the reliability maintenance,” Eskom said in a statement following the briefing.

De Ruyter said Eskom had managed to recover 2,000MW in partial load losses since it implemented stage 4 load-shedding at the beginning of the week.

As of Thursday morning at 10:00, there were still three generating units suffering partial load losses and load defects with an increased risk of tripping.

However, Eskom’s pumped storage dams were essentially full and ready to generate electricity, while diesel stocks for the open-cycle gas turbines had also recovered.

Eskom is struggling to keep its power stations maintained to meet the country’s electricity demand.

A recent report from Netwerk24, citing data from Eskom’s acting head of maintenance, revealed that only two of its fifteen coal-fired power stations had an energy availability factor (EAF) close to its target of 75%.

Political and trend analyst JP Landman said there were two main reasons for this:

Old power stations are poorly maintained, which causes breakdowns.

New power stations have defects, which make them perform like old power stations.

“More than 50% of the power stations are now 38 years old and have been poorly maintained. Old equipment poorly maintained cannot deliver high EAFs,” Landman said.

“Secondly, there are serious design faults with both Medupi and Kusile, preventing these two plants from operating at capacity.”

Energy analyst Chris Yelland has highlighted the dismal EAFs of the newest power plants, Medupi and Kusile, which stood at around 60% and 30%, respectively.