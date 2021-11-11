Eskom is wrong, or it’s lying — City Power and Cape Town

Johannesburg’s City Power and the City of Cape Town have reportedly hit back at Eskom after the power utility accused municipalities of not fully complying with its directives to implement stage 2 load-shedding last week.

This comes after Eskom announced on Tuesday that only two of its municipal customers fully implemented stage 2 load-shedding as instructed.

Eskom has 28 municipal customers, including all of South Africa’s major metropolitan municipalities.

Of these, only eThekwini (Durban) and Buffalo City (East London) fully complied with stage 2 load-shedding.

Eskom said this high level of non-compliance is one of the reasons it had to suddenly increase load-shedding to stage 4 on Monday morning.

Speaking to EWN, City Power said it has always complied with load-shedding instructions, and Eskom could not start pointing fingers now.

Cape Town’s metropolitan municipality also said that it implemented load-shedding according to Eskom’s instructions.

Questioned about this, Eskom’s head of distribution Monde Bala said that the power utility has not seen the benefit of Cape Town’s access to the Steenbras pumped storage station.

Cape Town generally load-sheds less because it has access to its own emergency generation capacity at Steenbras.

Bala’s response suggests that Cape Town is simply load-shedding less and not offsetting that with the power from Steenbras.

He did not provide further details, saying that the matter had been handed over to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

MyBroadband asked Eskom to respond to the allegations from City Power and the City of Cape Town, but Bala declined.

He reiterated that Eskom had referred the matter to Nersa, and it is now up to the regulator to deal with it.

Bala said that all he could add is that they see on their systems that City Power is now fully complying with Eskom’s requirements.

