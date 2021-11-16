BEE increased the price of a broom at Eskom to R280,000 — FF Plus

The FF Plus said affirmative action (AA), black economic empowerment (BEE), and putting neighbouring countries power demands before South African interests have brought Eskom to its knees.

The political party said that the power crisis is the direct result of supplying power to neighbouring countries, like Zambia and Zimbabwe, at the expense of South Africa.

It added that corruption under the smokescreen of BEE and incompetent officials, appointed in accordance with the policy of AA, also contributed to the demise of the power utility.

The FF Plus said it is unacceptable that crucially important top-management positions are filled by Affirmative Action appointments.

“A further detrimental consequence of BEE is the appointment of contractors whose only goal is self-enrichment,” it said.

“It creates a fertile breeding ground for inflated prices, poor quality replacement parts and incompetence.”

The FF Plus gave a few examples of Eskom paying inflated prices because of BEE procurement, which include:

Paying R280,000 per broom.

Fluorescent lights, which cost R63 at general hardware stores, cost Eskom R900 each.

Milk was procured for R56 per litre.

“That is how BEE is implemented in practice. South Africa cannot afford this type of institutionalised fraud and corruption under the smokescreen of BEE,” the FF Plus said.

The party said Eskom can only be turned around through immediate privatisation.