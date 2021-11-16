Load-shedding warning after five Eskom unit failures

Power utility Eskom has warned it might have to implement load-shedding at very short notice after five generation units failed on Tuesday.

“While no load-shedding is currently being implemented, Eskom would like to request the public’s assistance in reducing the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained,” Eskom said.

“Five generation units at various power stations have failed throughout the day — three over the past two hours.”

Eskom said a generating unit each at Kusile and Majuba was taken offline to repair boiler tube leaks, while a generating unit each at Kriel, Majuba and Matimba tripped.

In addition, the return to service of a generating unit each at Kendal and Tutuka was delayed.

“Total breakdowns have increased to 16,822MW while planned maintenance is 4,888MW of capacity as we continue with the reliability maintenance,” Eskom stated.

The utility warned that load-shedding would have to be implemented at very short notice should there be any further loss in generation capacity.

“Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help us avoid the implementation of load-shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off non-essential items,” the utility said.

It added it would communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system.

#POWERALERT1 Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained following the failure of five generating units pic.twitter.com/gWiokvBmVS — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 16, 2021

