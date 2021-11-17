Load-shedding outlook for the week ahead

Update: Eskom has announced stage 2 load-shedding until Saturday.

Original article:

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned there is an increased risk of load-shedding over the next few days due to unplanned outages.

In an online media briefing on Wednesday, De Ruyter said that total unplanned losses were now over 14,444MW.

While this was a substantial improvement on the 16,822MW in unplanned breakdowns reported on Tuesday, De Ruyter said any further breakdowns would nonetheless likely result in power outages.

During the course of Tuesday, a generating unit each at Kusile and Majuba was taken offline to repair boiler tube leaks, while a generating unit each at Kriel, Majuba and Matimba tripped.

The return to service of a generating unit each at Kendal and Tutuka was also delayed.

De Ruyter said that Kendal power unit 4 is likely to return to service later today. Kendal’s units each have a maximum capacity of 686MW.

However, he cautioned several units were operating at high-risk, which could result in more capacity losses.

Eskom plans to take down seven units over the weekend to repair them. De Ruyter said these fixes would help boost capacity into next week.

Because demand over weekends is much lower, this is unlikely to lead to load-shedding.

However, De Ruyter did not rule out that load-shedding could be required if any further capacity issues arose.