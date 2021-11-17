Load-shedding until Saturday

Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding at 14:00 on Wednesday due to insufficient generation capacity and the loss of three more units at its coal-fired power stations.

On Wednesday morning, Eskom lost generation from a unit each at Medupi, Duvha, and Kendal power stations.

“Total breakdowns currently amount to 15,485MW, while planned maintenance is 4,100MW of capacity,” Eskom stated.

The utility said stage 2 load-shedding would continue until 05:00 on Saturday, 20 November, to preserve the remaining emergency reserves at its open-cycle gas turbines (OCGT) and pump storage power stations.

This would help prevent higher stages of load-shedding, such as the stage 4 it had to implement last week.

The latest unit failures follow five units going down on Tuesday.

Eskom said three of these units have returned to service, while two units were still undergoing boiler tube leak repairs.

The latest bout of load-shedding comes just minutes after an online briefing from Eskom in which CEO André De Ruyter warned there was an increased risk of load-shedding for the days ahead.

