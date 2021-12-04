Eskom announces load-shedding for rest of weekend

Eskom has announced that it is implementing Stage 2 load-shedding from 21:00 on Saturday until 05:00 on Monday morning.

It attributed this to generation capacity constraints, and said that further deterioration could result in the start of load-shedding being moved forward.

“This load-shedding is due to a failure of a generation unit each at Kusile, Medupi, and Arnot power stations, as well as a delay of a unit returning to service at Tutuka power station,” said Eskom.

Additionally, the national power provider noted that coal conveyors have failed at Medupi, which has led to reduced output at this power station.

“While this has since been rectified, it will take some time to recover the full operations,” Eskom said.

Eskom also highlighted the complete shutdown of the Kendal power station ash plant which took place due to an electrical fault, and this required the station’s output to be reduced to minimum.

“Total breakdowns have increased to 14,727MW while planned maintenance is 6,711MW of capacity as we continue with the reliability maintenance,” said Eskom.

It appealed to South Africans to reduce their usage of electricity by switching off non-essential items.