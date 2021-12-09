Eskom running its power plants to death

Eskom’s lenders are concerned as the power utility runs its working generation units excessively and does not complete the necessary maintenance.

According to Lungile Mashele, an energy expert at the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA), the working units in Eskom’s fleet are being run much higher than international benchmarks.

“We are currently running our coal assets to the ground,” Mashele said during a webinar on Tuesday, 7 December.

She said that the global average energy utilisation factor (EUF) for coal-fired power plants is 75%. Eskom is running its coal fleet at over 90% EUF.

EUF is a measure of how much of a generator’s maximum capacity is being used when it is not broken down or under maintenance.

“We’re not supposed to be running coal assets at this magnitude,” Mashele said.

Mashele stated that lenders employ technical experts to analyse the performance of utilities, and indicators such as maintenance spending and utilisation factors from plant to power station level.

She said that Eskom had not met the requirements to justify additional funding in some time.

For a state-owned enterprise that is over R400 billion in debt, Eskom cannot afford to lose the support of its lenders.

Mashele said Eskom’s maintenance spending was low in 2020, which is concerning, and could be the reason for the current level of unplanned outages and the extraordinary frequency of planned power cuts this year.

The maintenance that is completed focuses mainly on generation, with little thought given to the transmission and distribution of power.

MyBroadband has heard similar reports from sources inside Eskom. They said that some of the power utility’s transmission and distribution maintenance divisions are concerned about retrenchments due to lack of income.

Mashele explained that this is why outages after load-shedding are increasing, as unmaintained equipment fails when power is returned.

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer spoke at the same webinar and said the power utility had completed 18 of the 84 planned reliability maintenance outages.

According to Mashele, it could take almost ten years to complete all these maintenance outages.

Energy Thought Leader CEO, Mike Russow, believes that Eskom is in total collapse and has lost control of its generation fleet.

“Eskom’s generation fleet is completely destroyed, and they are not doing the maintenance they should,” he said. “The truth is Eskom has completely lost control of its generation fleet.”

Rossouw said that the rate at which power plants are breaking down—including new ones like Medupi and Kusile—is profoundly concerning.

He also said that Eskom’s planning has collapsed, it is suffering from a lack of skills, and the execution of work is way below what it should be.

“The quality of work is such that some of those plants come out of maintenance, and they go straight back into breakdown,” Rossouw said.

On top of that, Eskom doesn’t have spares or money to implement solutions like procuring electricity from independent power producers.

Eskom has said that South Africa needs 4,000–6,000MW of additional generation capacity to complete the necessary reliability maintenance.

However, Rossouw has suggested a drastic plan where Eskom urgently shuts down five ancient and underperforming coal-fired power plants and redirects the money spent on maintenance to bring the rest of its fleet up to standard.

Energy analyst Chris Yelland and Eskom have said that this plan is not practical unless more generation capacity comes online.

Yelland has suggested that the extra capacity Eskom needs to take plants offline to perform maintenance should come from independent power producers.

Rossouw is not the only expert who has sounded the alarm about the severe problems at Eskom.

Solidarity’s coordinator for the electrical sector, Tommy Wedderspoon, said Eskom does not have enough money for spares to fix power stations.

“Staff are trying to improvise and get permission for makeshift plans, but when the pawpaw hits the fan, management turns on them and blame them,” said Wedderspoon.

He said that instead of providing the basics needed to run power plants effectively, Eskom has started to blame its staff for load-shedding. Staff morale has subsequently hit rock bottom.

As if these problems are not enough, corruption is still rife at Eskom, and the patronage networks are alive and well.

Most recently, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter revealed that saboteurs had collapsed a power pylon in an attempt to disrupt Lethabo power station.

He said the attack could have plunged South Africa into stage 6 load-shedding had it not been for the quick thinking of Eskom’s distribution team.

