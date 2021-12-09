Mantashe defends Shell seismic oil surveys

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe has held a press conference to address the “unrelenting attacks on the oil and gas development in South Africa.”

Mantashe said that section 24 of the Constitution commands that everyone has a right to have the environment protected, through measures that secure ecologically sustainable development and use of natural resources while promoting justifiable economic and social development.

“When there is an economic benefit to the nation and its citizens, the environmental impacts must be minimised,” said Mantashe.

“Seismic surveys have been undertaken for decades globally in search of oil and gas. They are used for the identification of hydrocarbon-bearing structures and sub-surface rock formations that might contain oil or gas.”

Mantashe explained that the seismic surveys are compressed air that is released into the seabed.

“The seismic source is not an explosion or blasting in the ocean as purported by some in the media,” he stated.

“The potential impact of this to marine life has been studied over time and there is currently no conclusive evidence or scientific research globally that demonstrates that seismic surveys have caused irreparable harm to marine life, including mammals and fish.”

Mantashe said that the applications of all seismic surveys worldwide have not been met with the resistance we are seeing in South Africa’s upstream petroleum space.

In the last five years, there have been at least twelve seismic surveys in South Africa, he said.

He said that the following mitigation measures are used during seismic operations:

The National Environmental Management Act (NEMA) regulations require a 2-kilometre buffer zone from marine protected areas. However, in our case, we impose a 5-kilometre buffer restriction on licensees.

A 60-minute pre-watch survey is undertaken prior to the release of the compressed air to ensure that no marine fauna is within 500 metres of the operation.

20 minutes before the survey is initiated, there is a soft start procedure that ensures that marine fauna can swim away from the area if there are any at the time.

Should there be a marine animal species that enter the 500-metre exclusion zone, operations are halted.

Additionally, independent marine observers continuously observe compliance during operations.

Specialist Passive Acoustic Monitoring Operators and Fisheries Liaison Officers are always on the vessel to monitor compliance for the duration of the operations.

These specialists provide daily reports to the regulator Petroleum Agency South Africa and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment.

“Oil and gas exploitation has been carried out for decades across other economies in the world, including in Norway, Saudi Arabia, and Germany. These economies are thriving today, and they were built on the back of the exploitation of these resources,” Mantashe stated.

“Africa deserves an equal chance to develop its economies on the strength of her natural resources.”

Mantashe said that several countries on the African continent have announced their oil and gas finds, which present massive opportunities for economic growth, industrialisation, and job creation.

“As these developments unfold we have noted—with interest—the pushback and objections from environmental lobby groups against the development of these resources,” Mantashe said.

“I cannot help but ask, are these objections meant to ensure the status quo remains in Africa, in general, and South Africa, in particular?” he asked

“That is, the status quo with regards to energy poverty, high unemployment, high debt-to-GDP-ratio at country-level and economies that are not growing.”

Mantashe questioned whether the protests against seismic surveys in South Africa were driven purely by love for the environment, or whether an unrelenting campaign to ensure that Africa and South Africa do not see the investment inflows it needs are at play.

“Acceleration of gas development projects will be crucial in the country’s just energy transition, particularly since gas could be a bridging fuel towards a lower carbon economy as it has been scientifically proven that it has lower emissions than other combustible fuels,” Mantashe said.

“Recognising that South Africa still has a wealth of mineral commodities, we have partnered with our social partners in the mining industry and drafted an exploration strategy with an implementation plan.”

Mantashe said this strategy is aimed at driving a strong exploration program for the country that will ensure that we attract at least 5% of the world’s exploration budget.

“Consultations with stakeholders are at an advanced stage. We will soon publish the strategy for public comments,” he said.

The minister said that South Africa deserves the opportunity to capitalise on its natural resources including oil and gas, as these resources have been proven to be game-changers elsewhere.

“Investors in the South African upstream petroleum space are assured of our commitment to work with them within the confines of the law to ensure that the exploitation of these resources is done in an environmentally friendly manner and benefit all South Africans.”