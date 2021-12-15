Good news about load-shedding this festive season

South Africans should not expect load-shedding during the festive season, based on feedback from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.

Speaking during the release of Eskom’s interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2021, De Ruyter provided a positive outlook for load-shedding prospects during the period.

“Typically, demand for electricity is much lower over the festive season. After the 16th [of December], when the builders’ holiday starts, demand drops down as well,” he stated.

“In fact, today [15 December 2021], we were able to put two [power generating] units on cold reserve. What that means is that we have excess generation capacity, which is a very unusual position for Eskom to find itself in.”

“We are in good shape for the festive season,” he added.

De Ruyter warned, however, that the risk of load-shedding was not wholly eliminated.

“Of course, the generation system has the habit of keeping me very humble, so there is always the caveat that due to the poor reliability and predictability of our generation system, there is always a residual risk [of load-shedding],” he said.

Eskom’s latest weekly system status outlook supports De Ruyter’s assessment.

It showed that in 2020, residual energy demand in South Africa dropped from the 49th week continued to decline until week 52. It also forecasted a drop-off in residual energy demand for this year.

This is illustrated in the graph below, which shows week-on-week residual energy demand in 2020 and 2021.

In addition, the 52-week outlook shows that for the four weeks from 20 December 2021 to 9 January 2022, Eskom’s anticipates adequate generation to meet demand and reserves capacity, based on its planned risk level that assumes capacity losses of 14,200MW.

Only for the week of 20 December to 26 December, Eskom sees the possibility that it might be less than 1,000MW short with reserves included, under the likely risk scenario that assumes 16,200MW in capacity losses.

But the latter has only occurred on rare occasions during 2021.

The table below shows Eskom’s 52-week system status outlook for week 48 of 2021.

