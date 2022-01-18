Why Eskom is fighting for a 20.5% price increase

Eskom will have to ask for more government bailouts if it does not get the “cost-reflective” 20.5% electricity tariff increase it is seeking for the next financial year.

That was the gist of the state-owned power utility’s written response to a question in Parliament from IFP MP Elphas Buthelezi.

Buthelezi asked public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to provide the previously promised “comprehensive and unified approach” in turning around Eskom’s dire financial situation.

Gordhan provided feedback that he received from Eskom.

“Eskom can afford to service a debt of approximately R200 billion. This means that the balance sheet needs to be deleveraged by R200 billion,” the utility said.

“Currently, the debt service costs cannot be adequately covered by the amount left from operations.”

The utility had a debt of around R392 billion as of September 2021, primarily driven by the costs it incurred as part of its troubled Kusile and Medupi build programmes.

Eskom is expected to run up more debt as it adds substantial additional renewable generation capacity to the grid over the next few years.

In the current financial year, Eskom has received R31.7 billion from the government to help with its debt-servicing commitments.

In the response Eskom provided to Gordhan, it reiterated its previous stance. The only way to stop Eskom from costing taxpayers billions each year is to cut its debt in half.

One of the proposals currently being considered to reduce this debt includes National Treasury taking it over to pay it back at much lower interest rates. That cost will likely have to be offloaded to taxpayers.

But continuing to service its debt at current levels will mean that Eskom would have to receive more regular bailouts. Taxpayers will also have to foot these bills.

In addition to reducing its debt, Eskom must also recover arrear municipal debt, manage internal costs, and receive a cost-reflective tariff.

According to the utility’s latest Multi-Year Price Determination application for the 2022/2023 financial year, the latter requires a 20.5% increase in current electricity prices.

Blame renewable energy and carbon taxes

Civil action groups, municipalities, and business groups have hauled the utility over the coals because of this increase, which is far beyond the rate of inflation.

News24 reports that Eskom defended the proposed increase during consultations hosted by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa on Monday.

Eskom explained the increase was primarily driven by two factors outside of its control — increased cost for electricity purchases from independent power producers (IPPs) and higher carbon taxes.

As part of the country’s Integrated Resource Plan 2019, the utility will increasingly rely on renewable energy like solar and wind for generating capacity over the next few years.

While the costs will come down over time, it is currently more expensive for Eskom to buy electricity from the IPPs than to generate it using its own coal.

At the same time, it will be paying more taxes for the emissions at its coal-fired power stations, which will be providing the bulk of generating capacity up until at least 2030.

The utility said these elements contributed 13.8% of the increase it had applied for.

Furthermore, the increase in operating expenditure accounted for a 7.5% jump, while primary energy cost escalations contributed 6.5%.

Combined, these increases should have amounted to a tariff hike of 27.8%, but Eskom requested a negative return on assets of 6.38% to shield electricity users from an even higher increase.