Big court win for Karpowership

A key obstacle to an emergency program to supply 2,000 megawatts of power to South Africa’s grid has been removed with the dismissal of a legal challenge to the process by a losing bidder.

DNG Energy Ltd., which was seeking to supply power from gas-fired plants, had its application to halt the process dismissed and was ordered to pay legal costs, according to a judgment distributed by South Africa’s High Court on Sunday.

DNG had alleged that corruption involving government officials had led to Turkey’s Karpowership, which supplies electricity from gas-fired plants on ships, winning the bulk of the emergency power contract.

The government countered that DNG’s bids didn’t meet its requirements and rejected the allegations made against it.

“The demonstrable reason for DNG’s unsuccessful bids was because it failed to meet a myriad” of qualification criteria, Judge Joseph Raulinga said in his judgment.

The company also submitted additional documents without getting the correct permission from the court, he said.

DNG had demanded that its bids replace those of Karpowership.

“I believed in the merits of our case and we will study the judgment,” DNG Chief Executive Officer Aldworth Mbalati said in an interview. “If we believe there are merits for an appeal will appeal.”