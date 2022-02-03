Eskom load-shedding update for rest of the week

Eskom provided an update on its outlook for load-shedding for the rest of the week during a media briefing on Thursday.

The utility’s CEO André de Ruyter said that a total of 12,902MW of generating capacity was unavailable.

While this was a slight improvement from the 13,461MW of outages on Wednesday morning, Eskom’s outlook for continued stage 2 load-shedding until 05:00 on Monday, 7 February 2022, remained.

De Ruyter explained that of the offline capacity, 5,183MW was partial unplanned losses, 7,719MW for complete load losses, and 5,155MW of planned outages.

Since the previous updates, a unit each at the Matla and Kendal power stations had been returned to service.

However, a unit at Tutuka had tripped while an Arnot unit was forced into shutdown.

Eskom group generation chief Philip Dukashe said the utility expects to bring these two units back onto the grid within the next hour.

The state-owned power utility also plans to return Camden Unit 3 and Medupi Unit 6 to service before the end of the week.

In terms of emergency generation, De Ruyter said that dam levels at pumped storage stations have been recovering while load-shedding was implemented and would be fully replenished by Monday morning.

Diesel stocks at Eskom’s open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) have also climbed to 84% at Gourikwa and 59% at Ankerlig. The latter was only at around 30% on Wednesday.

These emergency reservation reserves are essential to meeting peak demand during the evenings.

Dukashe and Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer pointed out that Eskom was experiencing significant problems at the Kusile power station.

Kusile Unit 1 had tripped due to a turbine controller causing imbalances that caused vibrations.

Dukashe said Eskom and the turbine’s original equipment manufacturer worked through the whole night to solve the problem, but no solution had been found so far.

While Eskom expected to bring Unit 2 back to service, Oberholzer warned that because it had been on an extended outage to implement design modifications, the utility anticipated some difficulties in its generation in the coming days.

Because of the unavailability of these two units, Eskom decided to add capacity from the non-commercial Unit 4 to the grid, which was outputting at 330MW at the time of the briefing.

Dukashe also provided the following breakdown of the current state of generating units at Eskom’s other five big power plants:

Lethabo — 5 units running, 1 unit out for planned maintenance

Majuba — All 6 units running, only partial load losses

Mathuba — 5 units running, 1 unit out for cube leak repair

Medupi — 4 units running, 1 unit out for opportunity maintenance

Kendal — 5 units, 1 unit out for planned maintenance

Dukashe said Eskom expected several big units to return to service towards the end of the week and early next week.

Oberholzer added that Eskom would assess the generation situation during the day and communicate promptly on any changes during the day.