Eskom load-shedding update for the weekend

Eskom held a media briefing on Friday to provide an update on the load-shedding outlook for the weekend.

André de Ruyter, the power utility’s CEO, said that current unplanned generation capacity outages total 11,258 MW.

This is a further improvement over the 12,902MW of outages announced on Thursday morning.

While improvements have been made, the current outlook is that Stage 2 load-shedding will continue until 05:00 on Monday, 7 February 2022.

However, De Ruyter said that the power utility would review the system throughout the day to decide whether load-shedding could be suspended.

He said Eskom would provide an update after 17:00 on Friday and that the utility “will not unduly delay the lifting of load-shedding”.

De Ruyter explained that of the offline capacity, 4,554MW was partial unplanned losses, 6,704MW for complete load losses, and 6,580MW of planned outages.

Eskom’s group generation chief Philip Dukashe said that Unit 1 at Kusile power station was brought back onto the grid overnight and is producing just under 500MW.

Dukashe added that all units at Kusile should be available early next week and that several units at other power stations would be coming online over the weekend.

These power stations include Lethabo, Matimba, and Matla.

Dukashe explained that Kusile Unit 4 has been performing well and is producing close to 750MW.

However, the unit is non-commercial and is still being tested. Dukashe, therefore, explained that the power utility would not bank on Kusile Unit 4’s reliability.

In terms of emergency generation, De Ruyter said that their dams had recovered, and diesel stocks for open-cycle gas turbine generation had been restored to full capacity at Gourikwa and 81% at Ankerlig.

The diesel reserves are up 16% at Gourikwa and 22% at Ankerlig over the update provided on Thursday, 3 February.

Eskom has said these emergency reserves are essential to meeting peak demand during the evenings.