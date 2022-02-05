Gauteng racks up R841 million electricity bill

City Power has revealed that the Gauteng provincial government owes the City of Johannesburg’s energy services company R841 million.

The debt is spread over eight departments, including the Departments of Health, Human Settlements, and Infrastructure and Development.

These three departments combined make up 90% of the debt, with the Department of Health owing a whopping R383 million.

“I have written to the Gauteng Province to bring to their attention the millions of much-needed rands they owe to the City of Joburg. Noting that if they fail to pay, we will cut them off,” Mpho Moerane, Johannesburg’s executive mayor, said.

Mayoral committee member for the Environment Infrastructure Service Department, Michael Sun, explained that while these funds remain outstanding other services provided by the City suffer.

“Non-payment of services create problems as it takes money that should be used for other services. We also have to buy electricity & water,” said Sun.

“We also need to cut down on non-technical losses. We’re already winning the fight against cable theft.”

As a whole, City Power is owed R7.3 billion.

“To give you a picture, the debt owed to Joburg Water is R14bn, and City Power is owed R7.3bn, with large power users collectively owing us R4bn,” Sun stated.

The City of Johannesburg has launched its #OperationBuyaMtheto campaign to cut off the power supply to ten of the City’s worst offenders.

“As we speak, as part of #OperationBuyaMtheto officials from City Power & Joburg Water are cutting off the services of ten of the worst offenders in Region F (including inner-city) who collectively owe the City of Joburg and its residents an estimated R33m, with one owing R10m,” said Sun.

Recently the City of Tshwane was also in the spotlight for having racked up a debt of R635 million with Eskom.

However, the City’s chief of staff, Jordan Griffiths, said that the claim was “somewhat disingenuous”.

Griffiths explained that the amount was not historical debt but merely Tshwane’s bill for January. Eskom issues the invoice in the middle of the month and expects payment the following day.

Like Johannesburg, Griffiths said that several national government departments owe Tshwane “tens of millions”, including the Department of Public Works and the Defence Force.

To get these departments to pay, the City of Tshwane has also been cutting off their power supply.

After cutting power to buildings occupied by non-paying national departments, Griffiths said that they received payments within a day — up to R90 million in one case.