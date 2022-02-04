Eskom announces stage 1 load-shedding for the weekend

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be reduced from stage 2 to stage 1 at 21:00 on Friday, and will continue until 05:00 on Monday morning.

This is following an improvement in the generation capacity and the traditionally reduced weekend demand.

“While there has been an improvement in the generation capacity, and a significant recovery in the emergency generation reserves, caution is still called for as this is not sufficient to suspend load-shedding at this point,” the power utility said in a statement.

“Eskom will continue to evaluate the system and make the necessary adjustments as soon as conditions allow.”

The state-owned power utility reported that a generating unit at the Kusile Power Station was returned to service, while a unit at the Hendrina Power Station was shut down to repair a boiler tube leak.

A unit each Duvha, Kriel and Hendrina power stations were taken offline for planned maintenance.

Total breakdowns amount to 13,277 MW while planned maintenance is 6,728 MW of capacity.

“Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help limit the impact of load-shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off non-essential items.”