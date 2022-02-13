South Africa’s load-shedding traffic heroes

One of the major issues associated with rotational power cuts is their effects on traffic flow in South Africa’s cities.

When Eskom turns off the power to an area, the traffic lights can no longer function, resulting in jams at these intersections.

While South Africa’s traffic and metro police should be taking the initiative to ease congestion by directing traffic themselves, they often don’t.

However, a trend has been observed during power cuts, where South Africa’s street traders and beggars take the directing of traffic into their own hands.

While they may not be as efficient as Outsurance’s dedicated pointsmen and -women, these temporary traffic directors often help to ease congestion significantly during power cuts.

South African’s have taken to social media in the past to commend — and condemn — their actions.

“Johannesburg — where street beggars unilaterally decide to direct traffic and keep it moving when traffic lights go out due to load-shedding whilst metro cops, not wearing masks, drive past while playing on their mobile phones,” one Twitter user said.

“More often than not, they butcher it as well and cause more a traffic nightmare,” another responded.

Several organisations in the country have expressed their concerns over the phenomenon, with some deeming the actions illegal and others alluding to the danger associated with unqualified people directing traffic.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) issued a statement on the topic in March 2021.

“We do appreciate their efforts in trying to ease traffic congestion, but such acts are extremely dangerous and could lead to accidents and multiple civil liabilities,” it wrote.

The statement also explained that, under the Road Traffic Act, it was illegal for unqualified individuals to direct traffic or even stand in the road to trade or beg.

According to the DA, it is law enforcement’s responsibility to direct traffic in these situations.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) need to take joint responsibility for reducing traffic congestion, especially during load shedding,” they wrote.

“We propose an effective and simple solution: follow the load-shedding schedule and plan for the deployment of traffic pointsmen to affected busy intersections before the load-shedding starts.”

The Automobile Association (AA) agrees with the DA. The AA had previously said that traffic law departments that do not make every effort to mitigate the impact of rolling blackouts on traffic congestion are failing motorists in the towns and cities they serve.

“It’s time traffic law enforcers step up, do their jobs, and provide services to the motoring public to ease this pressure,” it said.

The Sunday Times had previously highlighted a homeless man’s efforts to direct traffic at a busy intersection in Durban during a bout of load-shedding.

However, eThekwini metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad told the publication that his actions were illegal.

“People must report this to the metro police. He is doing something illegal. You can’t go into an intersection, only a traffic officer is allowed to take control of an intersection,” Sewpersad said.

Sewpersad explained that the metro police’s main focus was on the most strategic intersections within the city.

“We are not dealing with all the intersections. We’ve got public protests, we’ve got our mandate in terms of traffic enforcement to do, and we are dealing with a whole lot of issues,” he said.

Now read: Eskom pollution exemptions challenged