What Ramaphosa had to say about nuclear, coal, and powerships in South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not mention any nuclear, coal, or powership-based gas generation during his state of the nation address on Thursday, energy expert Chris Yelland pointed out.

This is despite the president listing 15,400MW of private electricity generation projects that would come online over the next few years to help fix South Africa’s electricity crisis.

Ramaphosa’s list included work-in-progress and planned renewable projects, as well as envisioned proposals to be published for new gas generation and battery storage.

However, the following contentious projects previously punted by the government were left out:

1,200MW of gas power from Karpowership as part of the emergency generation procurement programme

of gas power from Karpowership as part of the emergency generation procurement programme 1,500MW of new coal power builds from the Integrated Resource Plan 2020 (IRP 2020)

of new coal power builds from the Integrated Resource Plan 2020 (IRP 2020) 2,500MW of new nuclear power builds from the IRP 2020

The absence of at least two of these projects would suggest a growing rift between President Ramaphosa and energy minister Gwede Mantashe.

Mantashe has repeatedly reiterated support for the procurement of about 1,200MW of emergency generating capacity from Karpowership.

The procurement has been mired in controversy, with allegations from Karpowership’s competition that the contract reeked of corrupt dealings with the government.

While the court recently ruled in favour of Karpowership in a case brought by DNG Energy, the Green Scorpions, the enforcement unit of the Department of Forestries, Fisheries, and Environmental Affairs, has also called for an investigation into the deal.

That came after the company was stripped of its environmental licence that it had irregularly acquired.

Eskom has also refused to sign off on the agreement to procure electricity from Karpowership until the National Energy Regulator of South Africa provided clarity on the costs of the gas they would use.

Despite fierce resistance from environmental activists and those concerned about taxation on South African exports because of foreign carbon emission policies, minister Mantashe has also remained adamant that South Africa needs more coal power.

As recently as 1 February 2022, the minister has come out in defence of this stance, based on these points:

South Africa is highly endowed with coal.

South Africa is highly dependent on coal for its baseload and energy security.

Coal mining and energy generation industries do not only bring massive revenue but also employ thousands.

“Coal is the second most important energy source in the world after oil. It is also one of the cheapest and abundant energy carriers,” the minister stated.

“Coal power continues to play an important role in improving the welfare of communities across the globe, having lifted hundreds of millions of people out of energy poverty and spurred industrial development in many nations.”

But the minister’s statements seem blissfully ignorant of the increasingly expensive carbon taxes his own government is slapping on Eskom for emissions from its ageing and deficient coal plants.

The South African government has also signalled its commitment to combating climate change by reducing emissions in ratifying the Paris Agreement.

Eskom itself and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan have further stressed the need to shift away from coal, particularly with funding for renewable projects of $ billion from the US and western nations hanging in the balance.

On top of this, analyses of coal generation costs show it will become increasingly expensive, despite South Africa’s copious reserves.

On average, solar energy is already cheaper per kWh to produce.

The nuclear problem

The possible inclusion of additional nuclear power in the country’s energy mix has also been a contentious issue.

Aside from worries over the potential environmental impacts at one of the sites under consideration for a new nuclear station, these builds are very expensive.

This has raised fears of a repeat in the costly build programmes of Medupi and Kusile, which were riddled with corruption and delays.