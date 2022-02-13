Pay up or else — Johannesburg warning after Pretoria power cuts

The DA-led City of Johannesburg could soon begin cutting off electricity and water to customers with outstanding bills for municipal services, The Sunday Times reports.

The newspaper has a spreadsheet detailing R556 million in debt owed by the ANC-led national and provincial governments.

The health department’s hospitals account for more than half of this and include:

Charlotte Maxeke hospital — Over R200 million

Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital — Over R66 million

Helen Joseph hospital — Over R44 million

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has confirmed that the metro has written a letter to the Department of Public Works over the issue.

“The occupants of these buildings — national government departments, agencies and entities — have received physical pre-termination notices that form part of our revenue department’s credit control measures, with the public works department receiving the same notices via email,” Phalatse said.

“We are engaging them as delinquent ratepayers by following the city’s by-laws,” Phalatse said.

“That said, we have been too patient with those who ignore our demands, whether they are government, business or residents.”

“The time for a soft approach with those who refuse to pay is over,” she added.

Phalatse’s stern warning comes after a week in which the City of Tshwane collected R150 million in unpaid bills from defaulting customers who it had cut off or threatened to cut off.

Tshwane’s acting city manager Mmaseabata Mutlaneng told The Sunday Times that officials had visited about 400 buildings and disconnected half of those, which owed around R500 million.

These also included government departments such as the Department of Infrastructure Development, which owed R245 million, the Department of Public Works with a R110 million bill, and the Department of Higher Education and Training with R2.1 million.

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams said the city’s debtors owed the municipality an unsustainable R17 billion.

“Residential customers owe the city around R8 billion, businesses [owe] R4 billion and government departments and embassies owe R1.3 billion. The city is now on a campaign to disconnect services to all the defaulters,” Williams said.

“Political grandstanding”

But several of the entities have criticised the city’s hard-handed approach.

In a statement, the University of Pretoria (UP) said the actions smacked of “political grandstanding”.

According to the metro, the UP’s High-Performance Centre owed it R34 million. UP paid its disputed bill shortly before the metro could switch off its services.

UP criticised the city’s approach and claimed it had attempted to resolve the billing for months.

“Our proactive attempts to engage with the City have been ignored,” said the university.

“Despite this, we have committed to pay the alleged outstanding amount, pending the outcome of the dispute.”

The university claimed it made an immediate payment to prevent interruption, despite not receiving prior notice or a detailed account, which it requested from the council months ago.

“Fortunately, the university was able to pay the amount as money was set aside when we became aware of the disagreement last year,” the university said.

Saved by seconds! Just when were about to disconnect, they rushed to make a payment. You too can do immediate payment if you owe us. #TshwaneYaTima #CoTRevenueCollection https://t.co/JR97SWmVB5 — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 11, 2022

The Club Crossing Shopping Centre, one of the private properties cut off during the campaign, secured an order from the North Gauteng High Court on Friday instructing the metro to reconnect its services.

According to News24, the court said the municipality and municipal manager was interdicted from disconnecting or interrupting the electricity or water supply to the premises until it had issued accounts to the centre’s property management per the Municipal Property Rates Act.

It also gave the management a fair opportunity to object to any charges raised in the accounts. The standard dispute process should be followed and exhausted in the event of any such objections.