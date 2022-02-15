Sars and Gautrain power cuts — Tshwane’s rampage continues

The City of Tshwane this week continued its aggressive electricity and water revenue collection campaign, cutting off customers who have defaulted on payments for municipal services such as the supply of water and electricity.

Sticking with its approach from last week, the municipality tweeted images and details of the debt it claims it is owed by several entities in the metro, accompanied by its mantra of “no fear, no favour” and the hashtag #TshwaneYaTima.

Among its major targets on Tuesday were the landlords of a building housing a Sars branch in Menlo Park and the Saps headquarters in the Pretoria CBD, and the Gautrain station in Hatfield.

Tshwane claimed that Gautrain last paid its account in 2020. It supposedly owes R10 million for municipal services. The landlord of the Saps headquarters owes R5.1 million.

It did not specify how much the Sars branch owed.

Some of the other businesses and buildings cut off over the last two days included:

Tshwane North College — R20.4 million

Sinoville Shopping Centre — R16 million

Roderick Trade Nine — R5.8 million

Park View Mall — R4.3 million

Fincred Factoring — R4 million

Bridgefield Estate — R3.3 million

Waterkloof Marina RET Estate — R3.1 million

Utopia Place — R2.1 million

Mahala Housing — R2.1 million

Bloed Mall — R1.2 million

The city also threatened to cut off the Independent Development Trust (IDT) for a debt of R8 million.

The IDT responded by paying a portion of the debt — R4.3 million — following which the city said it would not disconnect its services.

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams previously said the metro was owed R17 billion by businesses, residents, governments, and embassies in unpaid municipal services.

Some impacted businesses and other entities have criticised the campaign and accused the DA-led metro of political grandstanding.

Among them, the University of Pretoria, which nearly had its High-Performance Centre in Hatfield cut off, alleged it had disputed its account last year and not heard back anything from the metro.

Meanwhile, the Club Crossing Shopping Centre in Centurion secured an order to reconnect its utilities until it was furnished with a detailed account and afforded the opportunity to dispute the amount it owes.

But Tshwane mayoral committee member for finance, Alderman Peter Sutton, has said the city anticipated pushback and ensured it had dedicated legal teams on standby to handle opposition.

“We have done, in the last week, over 120 disconnections for businesses as part of this campaign,” Sutton said. “Less than 2% of those cases have been challenged in court, and less than 1% of those cases have been successful against the city.”

Sutton said the city was taking a lot of care in going through the customers’ accounts it planned to cut off.

But he said some of the customers seemed to misunderstand the dispute process.

“What we often find is that people will declare a dispute, for instance on electricity or water usage on the bill, and then they will stop paying the bill entirely,” Sutton stated.

“The law states, very clearly, that it is only the item that is in dispute [that is exempted from payment], all other services must still be paid for.”

“A lot of our credit control actions is not related to the actual dispute on that account, but for other services of that account not in dispute and not being paid for.”

The City of Joburg (CoJ), another municipality governed by a DA-led coalition, has also threatened to cut off its defaulting customers.

According to a list of debtors seen by The Sunday Times, the national and provincial government owes the municipality over R550 million.

CoJ mayor Mpho Phalatse said the city has been “too patient” with those who ignored its demands for payments.

“The time for a soft approach with those who refuse to pay is over,” Phalatse stated.