The City of Tshwane’s mayor has warned that, following the aggressive switch-off campaign launched by the city against non-paying businesses, homeowners should prepare for the same.

“We’ve been attacking different categories. We started with businesses and government, and now we’ll concentrate on upmarket residentials. Eventually, we’ll go to residential households,” CityPress quoted Tshwane mayor Randall Williams as saying.

“We’re targeting everyone. If you consume our services, you have to pay for them. If you’re in arrears, come and talk to the City of Tshwane and let’s enter into an arrangement.”

“If you don’t, we’ll come and disconnect you,” he said.

Last week, the metropolitan municipality revealed that a combination of government departments, embassies, businesses, and residential customers currently owe it R17 billion.

The debt accumulated by residential customers totals R8 billion, while businesses and government departments owe R5 billion and R1.3 billion, respectively.

The city launched an aggressive campaign to disconnect and shame non-payers by revealing how much each owed and sharing the disconnections on social media.

“The approach is long overdue, and I think we’ll be getting the response we expect to see,” Williams said.

“With more revenue, we can turn the city around: we’ll be able to provide better services to residents; we’ll see fewer potholes; more street lights working; grass cut more frequently; more investment; more infrastructure; and fewer water leaks.”

“We’ve always collected debt, but we took a low-key approach. We sent people notices when they were in arrears and employed debt collectors, who would call people constantly,” he added.

Williams noted that the low-key approach was unfortunately ineffective, hence the city’s newer, more aggressive approach.

He also explained that residents in arrears with the City of Tshwane should approach the city to make an arrangement to pay.

“There’s usually a lump sum you can pay, with the remainder paid through an instalment arrangement. That arrangement’s always existed – it’s nothing new,” he said.

The city’s aggressive switch-off campaign started earlier this month, and notable organisations to be disconnected include a Sars branch in Menlo Park, the Saps headquarters in the Pretoria CBD, and a major Denel facility.

The city also threatened to cut off the Independent Development Trust (IDT) for a debt of R8 million.

City manager Mmaesebata Mutlaneng, Tshwane Metro Police officers, and city technicians went to several businesses and government buildings to disconnect them.

The city provided updates on its progress throughout the day on Twitter, using the hashtag #TshwaneYaTima.

Johannesburg will soon be following in Tshwane’s footsteps after launching a less aggressive debt collection campaign earlier this year.

Dubbed Buya Mthetho, City Press reported that the campaign’s first target is Sandon City, which has accumulated a debt of R158 million.

Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has said that the city has also engaged various provincial and national government departments delinquent in paying their municipal bills.

“We have been too patient with those who ignore our demands, whether they are government, business or residents,” stated Phalatse.

“The time for a soft approach with those who refuse to pay is over.”