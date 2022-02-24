Eskom responds to 9.61% electricity tariff increase announcement

Power utility Eskom has responded to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (Nersa’s) decision on the electricity tariff increase the utility will be allowed to implement from April 2022.

On Thursday, Nersa announced that it had granted Eskom an average standard tariff increase of 9.61% instead of the 20.5% Eskom had requested in its 2022/2023 revenue application.

Eskom said it appreciated that Nersa made the revenue determination in time for it to implement the increases.

However, Eskom chief financial officer Calib Cassim said the power utility had to come to terms with the financial implications of the decision on its long-term sustainability.

“It is understood that Nersa considered the impact on consumers and the financial sustainability of Eskom as it made its decision,” Cassim stated.

The utility said the Eskom Board would deliberate further before deciding how it can continue to sustainably provide electricity to the extent possible in the context of the revenue decision.

Eskom said it also keenly awaits the reasons for the decision, to get further details on how Nersa made the revenue determination.

Nersa had determined Eskom should be allowed revenue of R249.726 billion, R26.531 billion less than the R276.257 billion the utility had requested.

Eskom initially made a Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD) revenue application to Nersa on 2 June 2021 for the 2022/2023, 2023/2024, and 2024/2025 financial years, per the prevailing Nersa methodology.

But on 30 September 2021, the Energy Regulator rejected the application.

Eskom was then required to make a new application based on a methodology that was not yet published and which the utility contended would not be ready before price increases were due.

That would have put Eskom had severe financial risk.

The utility successfully reviewed this decision in the High Court, which ruled that Nersa had to make an allowable revenue determination for the 2022/2023 financial year.

The Court provided Nnersa with a timeframe to undertake its consultation, analysis and determination process, with a final decision before 25 February 2022.

With the announcement coming just a day before the deadline, Nersa respected the court’s order.