The “E” in South Africa is for electricity — Eskom load-shedding is back

Eskom has announced it will implement stage 2 load-shedding on Monday evening after suffering multiple generating unit failures over the past 24 hours.

Rotational power cuts will be implemented from 17:00 on Monday until 05:00 on Wednesday morning.

This comes after a unit each at the Matla, Kendal, Matimba, Kusile and Grootvlei power stations tripped on Monday, while a unit each at Arnot and Hendrina power stations were forced shut down.

Shortly after its initial announcement, Eskom issued an update stating that a unit at Medupi had broken down.

Initially, load-shedding would have been implemented between 21:00 tonight and 05:00 tomorrow, then again from 21:00 tomorrow until 05:00 on Wednesday, 9 March 2022.

However, after the additional breakdown at Medupi, Eskom announced that continuous load-shedding from Monday night through Wednesday morning would be required.

“This load-shedding is required in order for Eskom to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised significantly since the past weekend,” the utility stated.

“This, in addition to other units that had tripped during the weekend, reduced available generation capacity, forcing Eskom to rely heavily on emergency generation reserves to keep the lights on,” the utility explained.

Eskom’s total capacity breakdowns amounted to 15,228MW, while planned maintenance was at 6,307MW of capacity.

Ahead of the issues at Medupi, Eskom had warned that further load-shedding might be required at short notice should there be any other significant breakdowns.

“While we expect some generation units to return to service over the next 24 hours, Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help us limit the impact of load-shedding by reducing the usage of electricity, and to switch off all non-essential items,” the utility stated.

“We will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system.”