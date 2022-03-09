Stage 10 load-shedding — What happens if Eskom runs out of diesel and water

Eskom has warned that the continued use of emergency electricity generation reserves could force it to implement a further six stages of load-shedding, moving from the current stage 4 to stage 10 power cuts.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, chief operations officer Jan Oberholzer explained that if Eskom ran out of diesel and water emergency reserves, the situation would be dire.

It is for this reason the state-owned power utility had to implement stage 4 load-shedding on Wednesday morning, said Oberholzer.

Eskom uses diesel for its open-cycle gas turbines (OCGTs) and water for its pumped storage stations.

According to Oberholzer, 3,000MW of OCGTs are currently installed on the grid, and the depletion of diesel reserves would result in load-shedding being increased by three stages. Based on the current level of load-shedding, that would mean a shift to stage 7.

The depletion of Eskom’s water reserves would result in a further three stages of load-shedding being implemented — pushing the level to stage 10 if the diesel was also depleted.

Currently, pumped storage can supply 2,700MW of power to the grid.

Eskom currently only defines load-shedding up to stage 8. Oberholzer said that although Eskom does not anticipate activating such a high level of rotational power cuts, it is possible should the need arise.

Oberholzer also explained that the power utility was currently running 20 OCGTs to meet the peak demand in the evenings. It uses around nine million litres of diesel daily to do so.

Another point of concern is that Eskom is currently running 16 “at-risk” generating units, three of which are considered high risk.

According to Oberholzer, these three units are the most likely to break down, and in that situation, a further 1,088MW of generating capacity would be lost.

He explained that ten of the units — which in combination add 3,352MW to the grid — were considered to be “medium risk”.

Eskom increased load-shedding from stage 2 to stage 4 at 09:00 on Wednesday, 9 March 2022, following the breakdown of another four units overnight.

Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented until 05:00 on Friday, 11 March, after which it will return to stage 2 until 05:00 on Monday, 14 March.

As of 09:00 on Wednesday, breakdowns stood at 15,334MW, while planned maintenance outages were 5,505MW. Of Eskom’s installed capacity, 20,839MW was therefore unavailable.

While this is a slight improvement over the 21,119MW of unavailable capacity reported on Tuesday, 8 March, Oberholzer explained that the figures did not reflect the significant overnight losses.

The four tripped units are Kendal unit 6, Duvha unit 4, Camden unit 3, and Kusile unit 2.

South Africans started this week with the news that Eskom would be implementing Stage 2 load-shedding on Monday, 7 March, which would last until 05:00 on Wednesday, 9 March.

Eskom extended stage 2 load-shedding until 05:00 on Saturday, 12 March, the following day.

The extension followed numerous outages early in the week, resulting in a severe shortage of generation capacity.