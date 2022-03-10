Eskom’s problems are much worse than they are telling us — Expert

Eskom’s planned maintenance projects will be impossible to complete with its current resources, and the best course of action would be for the utility to close its older power stations.

This is according to the energy analyst Mike Rossouw, who spoke to CapeTalk’s Refilwe Moloto regarding the situation at South Africa’s power utility.

Rossouw is CEO of Energy Thought Leaders and previously served five years as an independent director of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

“The situation I think is much worse than Eskom is telling us,” Rossouw said.

“I mean, they are only equipped to deal with 10% breakdowns. The breakdowns must be nearly 20% at the moment.”

Rossouw explained that Eskom’s core problem is that it has committed to a work schedule that is far beyond the reach of its resources.

“The costs are out of control, they don’t have sufficient manpower, and they have committed themselves to a work schedule that they cannot handle. It’s not possible,” Rossouw said.

“Eskom has got a work commitment way beyond their capabilities.”

“They have to cut down the workload, and the simplest way to do that is to basically just shut the old power stations and take those resources, particularly the manpower, and dedicate them to the bigger machine,” he added.

Rossouw believes that the power utility does not recognise the problem.

“I think Eskom’s delays and problems continue because they fail to recognise the core problem,” he said.

“In the short term, Eskom has to deal with the fact that they are not making sufficient capacity available.”

The lack of generating capacity also limits the amount of planned maintenance that Eskom can carry out.

“They can only deal with so much planned maintenance, and that also is restricted by the fact that they don’t have sufficient available capacity,” Rossouw said.

During the conversation, Moloto informed Rossouw that Eskom had escalated load-shedding to Stage 4.

“I’m not surprised. I have predicted, and I continue to predict that this whole situation is going to continue for some time,” Rossouw responded.

“So the situation will deteriorate, I predict, and it’s going to get even worse.”

Rossouw added that the weather has likely worsened the situation.

“It is most definitely aggravated by this rain. And that’s not an issue that’s just caused by the rain — it’s mismanagement of the coal yards,” he explained.

Load-shedding for the week

South Africans began the week with the news that Eskom would be implementing stage 2 load-shedding from 17:00 on Monday, 7 March, until 05:00 today.

However, following several breakdowns earlier this week, the power utility announced on Tuesday that it was extending stage 2 load-shedding until 05:00 on Saturday, 12 March.

The situation worsened further today, with Eskom announcing that it would increase load-shedding to stage 4, which will continue until 05:00 on Friday, 11 March.

After that, it will be lowered to stage 2, which will continue until 05:00 on Monday, 14 March.