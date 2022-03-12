Gwede Mantashe’s load-shedding failure

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe has presided over the worst period of load-shedding since Eskom first implemented rotational power cuts in 2007.

Citing independent estimates, the Democratic Alliance (DA) states that South Africa has shed 4,136 GWh since President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Mantashe in 2018. CSIR data suggests that this figure is likely closer to 5,797 GWh.

In comparison, approximately 1,325GWh was shed under Mosebenzi Zwane — the energy minister who served before Mantashe.

As a result of this failure, the DA has called for the minister’s head, together with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s entire Cabinet.

“The economic cost of this load-shedding crisis has resulted in record unemployment and a very high cost of living for vulnerable South Africans,” said DA MP Kevin Mileham.

“Mantashe must take responsibility for the dysfunctional regulatory environment and planning of our electricity supply sector.”

Mileham also said that the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPP), which falls under National Treasury and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, has ground to a halt.

“[There is] no indication from the department whether successful bidders will move towards the implementation phase,” Mileham said.

“The failure to meet the 27 January 2022 deadline to reach financial close has cast further doubt on the programme’s potential to start generating electricity and alleviating the electricity crisis.”

Mantashe has also been pushing for new coal power plants despite the unwillingness of investors to fund such projects.

This unwillingness is likely due to the global drive to transition to renewable energy sources.

However, Mileham claims that Mantashe is actively “standing in the way of renewable energy and worsening the electricity crisis”.

“The Department of Energy has created a backlog of over 100 renewable energy projects which are trying to secure government permissions,” Mileham said.

“For the most part, this has been due to Mantashe’s Department stifling renewable energy through red tape, delays, bureaucracy, and sabotage.”

“To put this in perspective, Vietnam was able to build solar energy capacity equivalent to six coal power plants in 2020 alone,” he added.

In February 2022, Mantashe said that the use of coal is being unfairly attacked, explaining that the R131 billion loan from Western countries to move away from coal cannot replace the R130 billion per year generated from coal mining.

He had also previously explained that implementing renewable energy generation is expensive and that South Africa should focus on cleaner coal power generation.

In response to claims that he had done nothing to alleviate load-shedding in South Africa, Mantashe previously said his department had done its part to ensure Eskom had access to 1,996MW of emergency power.

Mantashe blamed Eskom for delays in procuring the power, saying that the power utility was “toing and froing” about the agreements with the government’s preferred bidders in the programme.

However, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter refuted this claim, stating that Eskom had not yet received final documentation from the IPP office to allow them to sign the power purchase agreement.

“The maximum price methodology [also] hasn’t been finally addressed between the [National Energy Regulator of South Africa], the IPP office, and the [Department of Mineral Resources and Energy],” De Ruyter said.

Regarding the emergency power Mantashe said his department has made available for Eskom to buy, the DA said it is also concerned about the minister’s push for the Karpowership deal — which is entangled in accusations of corruption.

The project also failed to secure the requisite certifications and permissions.

Because of this, Mantashe has had to repeatedly grant Karpowership an extension on the project’s financial close.

Another point of concern raised by Mileham is Judge Raymond Zondo’s recommendation that Mantashe be criminally investigated in connection with Bosasa installing security systems at his three homes.

Zondo instructed law-enforcement agencies to conduct further investigations into Mantashe, Jacob Zuma, Nomvula Mokonyane, and Mokonyane to prosecute them on corruption charges.

For these reasons, the DA said it is pushing for Mantashe to be removed from Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

“If we are to secure our energy future, minister Gwede Mantashe must be first out the door,” Mileham said.