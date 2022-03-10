Eskom reducing load-shedding to Stage 3

Eskom has announced that due to some recovery in generation capacity over the past 24 hours, load-shedding will be reduced to stage 3 from 21:00 tonight until 05:00 on Friday.

Thereafter load-shedding, will be lowered to Stage 2 until 05:00 on Monday morning.

“Eskom appeals to all South Africans to continue helping us limit the impact of load-shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items,” the state-owned power utility said.

“The emergency generation reserves have sufficiently improved to permit a reduction in the stage of load-shedding.”

Eskom said that a generation unit each at Matla, Medupi, Kusile and Camden power stations have returned to service while a unit each at Matla, Lethabo and Arnot power stations were taken offline for repairs during the same period.

Two other units are expected to return to service today while another five generation units are expected to be back in service by Monday afternoon.

Total breakdowns are 13,942MW and planned maintenance is 7,136MW of capacity.