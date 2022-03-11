Why this company wants to dig the world’s deepest hole

A startup spun off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole to show the potential of tapping into terawatts of renewable geothermal energy almost anywhere on Earth.

Quaise Energy wants to drill down to depths of 20km, where the Earth’s crust has a temperature of around 500°C.

The company believes this heat could be accessed to create steam to turn turbines and generate electricity.

“We believe the solution to the planet’s energy problem has been beneath us all along,” Quaise Energy states.

Current geothermal plants are located in areas with pools of hot water reservoirs close to the surface, close to tectonic plate boundaries with volcanoes or areas which historically had volcanic activity.

The world’s biggest generator of geothermal energy is the United States, but only 0.4% of its net energy production is from this source.

But Quaise Energy claims at a depth of 20km, geothermal energy will be available anywhere on Earth, making it a solution any country could use.

The company says the footprint of geothermal generation is a fraction that of other renewables, and it has the power density and scalability of fossil fuels.

To go deeper than anyone before them, Quaise Energy had to develop a new approach.

Currently, the deepest holes in the world are the Kola Well near Murmansk in Russia, and the Al Shaheen Oil Well in Qatar, both of which are over 12km deep.

Quaise Energy’s ultra-deep drilling system is a gyrotron-powered drill using a combination of conventional drilling and millimetre-wave electromagnetic drilling.

“First, we use conventional rotary drilling to get to basement rock. Then, we switch to high-power millimetre waves to reach unprecedented depths,” Quaise Energy said.

The millimetre wave light beams are powered by electrons in a strong magnetic field.

The company has so far secured $63 million in funding to pursue its venture.

It aims to have its first full-scale hybrid drilling rig ready by 2024 and the first Super Hot Enhanced Geothermal System rated to 100MW of thermal energy from several wells completed two years later.

By 2028, it envisions it will have its first fossil-fired power plant repowered with clean geothermal steam.