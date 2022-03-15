ANC kills probe into emergency power tender

The ANC has backtracked on its own proposal to probe South Africa’s plan to procure emergency power following a court ruling in favour of the biggest contributor in the programme — Turkish company Karpowership.

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy had previously proposed an inquiry into the entire Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP), first announced by the government in 2020.

The RMIPPPP was set to provide Eskom with 2,000MW of additional generation capacity before the end of 2022.

It was intended to help alleviate the severity of the load-shedding the utility needed to implement to do critical maintenance on its ageing power plants.

The committee’s probe was set to look into the procurement processes, affordability, sustainability, and decision-makers involved in the various projects, as well as the repeated extensions of the deadlines for financial close afforded to the programme’s preferred bidders.

Among these bidders is Karpowership, which would provide the majority of generation, around 1,200MW, via several powerships that generate electricity by burning liquified natural gas (LNG).

But Karpowership’s envisioned role in the programme has been mired in controversy, and it faces several legal and logistical challenges to its plans.

Among these, rival DNG Energy had alleged irregularities in awarding the status of preferred bidder to Karpowership and took the matter to court.

But DNG Energy lost the case, with High Court judge Joseph Rauling ruling in January that “the demonstrable reason for DNG’s unsuccessful bids was because it failed to meet a myriad” of qualification criteria.

With a majority on the committee, the ANC members successfully voted to rescind the probe last week, based on this finding.

The DA was the only party on the committee to vote for the probe to continue, while the EFF abstained and other opposition parties were not in attendance.

In an interview with CapeTalk, Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham claimed there seemed to be concerns within the ANC that the probe would uncover “something they don’t want uncovered”.

Mileham pointed out the Parliamentary legal advisor had incorrectly told the committee there was no appeal to the judgment.

“That information was incorrect; the appeal was lodged on the 18th of February,” Mileham said.

Mileham also said the inquiry’s scope went beyond Karpowership alone.

“The Parliamentary Inquiry was never about Karpowership, they were just the ones that were in the news all the time, but whether that entire programme met those ethical criteria,” Mileham said.

“We are now questioning the legal advice and I will be taking that up with the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee tomorrow [Tuesday, 15 March 2022],” he added.

The court case is not the only front on which Karpowership faces resistance.

The environmental department’s Green Scorpions previously referred a docket to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prosecute the company for its attempt to circumvent environmental regulations.

That came after the department found that Karpowership had been irregularly awarded an exemption on the necessary environmental approval for Karpowership’s projects.

The company had supposedly received the exemption under the guise of its projects being required as an emergency measure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Karpowership has yet to receive environmental approval to moor its power-generating and support ships in South Africa’s harbours.

Eskom is also reluctant to sign any long-term agreements to procure power from Karpowership until the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) clarifies the calculations that will be used to determine the prices of LNG.

It is concerned that fluctuations in pricing could significantly increase its future operational costs.